LAMB OF GOD Coffee Is Back!
October 7, 2024, 49 minutes ago
Lamb Of God coffee is back. Get Memento Mori Medium Roast and Overlord Dark Roast now.
Memento Mori Medium Roast:
Size: 12 oz
Preparation: Whole bean
Single Origin
Country: El Salvador
Medium Roast
Flavor Notes: Roasted almond and chocolate
Roasted in Orange County, CA
Ships in 2-5 days.
Overlord Dark Roast:
Size: 12 oz
Preparation: Whole Bean
Blend
Countries: Brazil + Guatemala
Dark Roast
Flavor Notes: Rich, dark chocolatey and a little smoky
Roasted in Orange County, CA
Ships in 2-5 days.
Order here.