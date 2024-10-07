Lamb Of God coffee is back. Get Memento Mori Medium Roast and Overlord Dark Roast now.

Memento Mori Medium Roast:

Size: 12 oz

Preparation: Whole bean

Single Origin

Country: El Salvador

Medium Roast

Flavor Notes: Roasted almond and chocolate

Roasted in Orange County, CA

Ships in 2-5 days.

Overlord Dark Roast:

Size: 12 oz

Preparation: Whole Bean

Blend

Countries: Brazil + Guatemala

Dark Roast

Flavor Notes: Rich, dark chocolatey and a little smoky

Roasted in Orange County, CA

Ships in 2-5 days.

Order here.