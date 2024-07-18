LAMB OF GOD Debut "Laid To Rest" (HEALTH Remix); Visualizer

Lamb Of God, who launch their Ashes Of Leviathan co-headlining tour with Mastodon tomorrow in Austin, have shared a second preview of Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) with today’s release of “Laid To Rest" (HEALTH Remix). Stream the track here, and watch a visualizer below.

“When we were discussing ideas for the 20th anniversary of Ashes of the Wake, a HEALTH remix was one of the first things we thought of. Thanks to those guys for being a part of the anniversary release,” Randy Blythe shares about the reimagined track from the L.A.-based industrial rock band.

“Laid To Rest” remains one of Lamb of God’s most popular songs, consistently appearing on multiple outlets’ best-of lists.

HEALTH added: “Before you get angry with us for ruining your favorite song, please try to remember that Lamb Of God asked us to do this remix. Enjoy!”

Roundly regarded as a cornerstone of modern metal, Ashes Of The Wake also features beloved songs such as “Now You’ve Got Something To Die For,” “Omerta,” and the blistering “Hourglass.” Epic Records and Legacy Recordings mark the two-decade anniversary of the pivotal release with Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition), featuring new mixes by Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh/Jesu), HEALTH and Kublai Khan TX and Malevolence, as well as demo and live versions of the album’s classic songs.

Lamb Of God’s webstore features a trio of exclusive items marking the 20th anniversary: Yellow Smoke 2LP vinyl, a 2CD set, and a commemorative Ashes Of The Wake t-shirt. Two additional vinyl variants, a standard black and a Project M exclusive white/black/red swirl offering, as well as 2CD, and digital, are also available now for pre-order.

All formats include the trio of new remixes and live recordings of “Remorse Is For The Dead” and “Now You’ve Got Something To Die For,” while the 2CD and digital versions include demo versions of “Laid To Rest”, “Ashes Of The Wake”, and “Remorse Is For The Dead”.

Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) tracklist:

"Laid To Rest"

"Hourglass"

"Now You’ve Got Something To Die For"

"The Faded Line"

"Omerta"

"Blood Of The Scribe"

"One Gun"

"Break You"

"What I’ve Become"

"Ashes Of The Wake"

"Remorse Is For The Dead"

"Laid To Rest" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Ashes Of The Wake" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Remorse Is For The Dead" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Another Nail For Your Coffin" (Feat. Kublai Khan TX & Malevolence)

"Laid To Rest" (Health Remix)

"Omertá" (Justin K Broadrick Remix)

"Remorse Is For The Dead" (Live in Richmond, VA)

"Now You’ve Got Something To Die For" (Live from 2007)

* Exclusive to 2CD & Digital

“Another Nail For Your Coffin" (Feat. Kublai Khan TX & Malevolence):

Lamb Of God join forces with Mastodon, who released their sophomore album, Leviathan, on the same date (August 31st) that Ashes Of The Wake arrived in 2004. The tour, dubbed Ashes Of Leviathan, also features openers Kerry King and Malevolence. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now with ticketing links available here.

Ashes Of Leviathan tour dates:

July

19 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

21 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

23 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place Wed

24 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

27 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

28 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

31 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

August

1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

4 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

6 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena**

9 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**

10 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hall**

13 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

15 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

16 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

17 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center

18 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

24 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

25 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

27 - Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

31 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

** No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth

(Photo - Travis Shinn)