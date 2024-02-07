LAMB OF GOD Drummer ART CRUZ Breaks Down "Laid To Rest" (Video)
February 7, 2024, 24 minutes ago
In the Drumeo clip below, Lamb Of God drummer Art Cruz breaks down the band's song, "Laid To Rest". He offers a song overview before running through the verses and chorus, and a final performance.
Lamb of God and Mastodon have announced the Ashes Of Leviathan North American tour, celebrating 20 years of Ashes Of The Wake and Leviathan. Both albums will be played in full, with special guests Kerry King, Malevolence and Unearth (on select dates).
Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages go on-sale today. Use code LOG20 to access pre-sale. General on-sale this Friday at 10 AM local time. Pre-sale tickets here.
Dates:
July
19 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
21 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
23 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place Wed
24 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
27 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
28 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
31 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
August
1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
4 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
6 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena**
9 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**
10 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**
13 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater
15 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
16 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
17 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center
18 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
24 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center
25 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
27 - Magna, UT - The Great Saltair
29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
31 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater
** No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth