LAMB OF GOD – FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Singer To Fill-In For RANDY BLYTHE At Tonight’s Green Bay Concert

Lamb Of God has announced Fit For An Autopsy singer Joe Badolato will fill-in for singer Randy Blythe at tonight’s show in Green Bay.

The band states: “Green Bay - unfortunately, Randy will not be able to perform but we WILL see you tonight! Our brother Joe Badolato from Fit For An Autopsy will be stepping in to handle vocal responsibilities this evening.

“We expect Randy to return to our show on Sunday in Sioux Falls.”

Lamb Of God recently released “Wake Up Dead” featuring Dave Mustaine and the members of Megadeth. Lamb Of God vocalist D. Randall Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, bassist John Campbell and drummer Art Cruz recorded the Megadeth classic remotely and recruited the Megadeth frontman himself to feature guitar and vocals on the song.

Mustaine lent his signature vocal to the track, with lead guitar work on the various solos by Lamb Of God’s own Mark Morton, as well as Megadeth’s Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro. The recording also includes vocal contributions from Megadeth members Kiko Loureiro, Dirk Verbeuren and James LoMenzo.

Listen here, and watch a video below.

Dave Mustaine - "We had a blast playing with Lamb of God on their cover of ‘Wake Up Dead’. Almost as much fun as we’re going to have playing every night on Metal Tour Of The Year. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone!"

Randy Blythe - “The first leg of The Metal Tour of the Year back in 2021 was a total blast, and we’re about to take it on the road again. What better way to kick it off than a little inter-band jam session? All nine members of Megadeth and Lamb of God are on the thrash classic 'Wake Up Dead' - turn it up, and we’ll see you on the road!”

Mark Morton - "'Wake Up Dead' was a massively important song for me as an aspiring young guitar player. It was one of the first songs that began my lifelong love of thrash metal and helped reinforce for me that, while solos may be fun, my allegiance is to the RIFF! So you can imagine what a thrill it’s been for Lamb to cover this legendary song with Dave & the rest of the Megadeth guys. Truly an honor. We all had a lot of fun putting this together and I think you can hear that energy in the track. I hope everybody enjoys this one and we can’t wait to see y’all on The Metal Tour Of The Year."

Don’t miss Megadeth and Lamb of God on Leg 2 of The Metal Tour of the Year with special guests Trivium and In Flames beginning April 9 in Las Vegas, NV and wrapping May 19 in Quebec City, QC. Tickets and VIP packages available here.

Remaining dates:

April

22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center * No Trivium

May

3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre