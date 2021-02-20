LAMB OF GOD Guitarist WILLIE ADLER - "Ten Albums That Changed My Life"

Music Radar showcases Lamb Of God guitarist Willie Adler in their latest Ten Albums That Changed My Life feature. An excerpt from the article is available below.

Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols (1977)

Adler: "I remember getting that vinyl when I was maybe 8 years old. It just opened up everything to me. That was definitely the album that showed me that there was different music out there, and I'm still really grateful for that moment in my life. It's a true sign of American parents, not knowing what the fuck bollocks meant."

Metallica – …And Justice For All (1988)

Adler: "That's got to be in there. I loved that album so much: I loved the poor production on it; I loved how compressed everything was; I loved that the kick drums sounded like you'd taped a quarter to it; I loved that they weren't afraid to write seven-minute songs. That to me is an epic of an album, and what's bittersweet is that it set me up even more so to be disappointed when the Black Album came out. When we toured with Metallica I didn't say anything! I just said 'Thanks guys for having us out'. And the older I get I think 'Who am I to share my disappointment?' That's where they were in their career, that's what they wanted to do and they made a shit-ton of money doing it. But the 12-year-old me was like 'Waaah!'"

Agnostic Front – Victim In Pain (1984)

Adler: "I had one buddy whose older brother who had everything I had never heard of. He was the guy who played me the first Vio-lence and Kreator records and all these crazy bands that had never crossed my radar. And that's how I got into Agnostic Front. The cover art was brutal and the title-track was so brutal. I could just feel the tension on that record and how just how hard those dudes were. I've got those hardcore bones in me, and there's a few Lamb Of God songs that can attest to that."

Lamb Of God has premiered a video for the single “Ghost Shape People”, a track from the upcoming Lamb Of God (Deluxe Version). Directed by Truman Kewley and Eddie Perez, “Ghost Shaped People” hauntingly shows a man's journey into the afterlife juxtaposed with a crushing live performance.

The three-disc deluxe edition of last year’s self-titled album will feature the full Lamb Of God record with two bonus tracks and a live version of the album, along with a DVD performance of Lamb Of God on March 26 via Epic Records.

“This album, and in particular, this deluxe edition is something I'm incredibly proud of,” says guitarist Willie Adler. “Throughout the process of writing, recording, and the subsequent filming of the live stream, I knew we were creating much more than a collection of songs. Much more than a simple streamed performance. This was focused energy. Energy that, to me, is very tangible. And now, more than ever, in an era where human interaction is so limited, art.....be it music, visual, or otherwise, is a human connection point. And we need as much of that as possible! I hope everyone enjoys this deluxe edition as much as we enjoyed creating it. Thank you.”

Pre-orders for the set are available now, along with the bonus track “Ghost Shaped People.” The live CD and DVD portion of the deluxe edition features the first of Lamb Of God's two ultra-successful live stream events from September 2020, in which the band performed their self-titled album Lamb Of God in full, plus an encore of four songs including “Ruin,” “Contractor,” “512,” and the debut live performance of “The Death Of Us,” a new song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the Bill & Ted Face The Music movie and soundtrack. The DVD includes a new director's cut with bonus material. Watch the trailer for the deluxe package below.

Lamb Of God Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1: Lamb Of God Original Album + 2 Bonus Tracks

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream" feat. Jamey Jasta

"Routes" feat. Chuck Billy

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Ghost Shaped People"

"Hyperthermic/Accelerate"

Disc 2: Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA

"Memento Mori" (Live)

"Checkmate" (Live)

"Gears" (Live)

"Reality Bath" (Live)<

"New Colossal Hate" (Live)

"Resurrection Man" (Live)

"Poison Dream" (Live)

"Routes" (Live)

"Bloodshot Eyes" (Live)

"On The Hook" (Live)

"Contractor" (Live)

"Ruin" (Live)

"The Death of Us" (Live)

"512"

Disc 3: Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA DVD

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream1."

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Contractor"

"Ruin"

"The Death of Us"

"512"

Digital copies will contain only Disc 1 and Disc 2. A separate vinyl edition of Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA will also be available.

Trailer: