LAMB OF GOD Live At Bloodstock Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
December 28, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Back in August, Lamb Of God performed upon the Ronnie James Dio Stage at the 2022 edition of Bloodstock Open Air 2022, at Catton Hall and Gardens in Walton-on-Trent, England. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Memento Mori"
"Ruin"
"Walk With Me In Hell"
"Resurrection Man"
"Nevermore"
"Now You've Got Something To Die For"
"Contractor"
"Omerta"
"11th Hour"
"Omens"
"Hourglass"
"512"
"Ghost Walking"
Encore:
"Vigil"
"Laid To Rest"
"Redneck"