LAMB OF GOD - Official Headbangers Boat 2024 Aftermovie Streaming

Lamb Of God have released the official aftermovie for Headbangers Boat 2024, stating, "Take a look back at the Headbangers Boat 2024! Thank you to all the bands and fans who made year 2 an unforgettable voyage."

Lamb Of God and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, have announced Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2025, sailing October 31-November 4, 2025 from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico aboard the glittering Norwegian Jewel.

Acts confirmed include: Lamb Of God (two sets), Clutch, Kublai Khan TX, Power Trip, Obituary, DevilDriver, Fear Factory, The Black Dahlia Murder, The Exploited, Crowbar, Nekrogoblikon, Eighteen Visions, Gideon, Walls of Jericho, Category 7, BRAT, Josh Potter (Comic), Saul Trujillo (Comic), Jose Mangin, Riki Rachtman, Liberty Tattoo.

For complete details, and to book your cabin, head to headbangersboat.com.