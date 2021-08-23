LAMB OF GOD Perform "Memento Mori" And "Remorse Is For The Dead" In Front Of A Live Audience For The First Time (Video)
Lamb Of God's Tour Of The Year with Megadeth, Trivium and Hatebreed kicked off on August 20th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX. Fan-filmed video is available below featuring live premiere footage of the songs "Memento Mori" and "Remorse Is for the Dead".
The setlist was as follows:
"Memento Mori" (first time live in front of an audience)
"Ruin"
"Walk With Me In Hell"
"Resurrection Man" (first time live in front of an audience)
"Now You've Got Something To Die For"
"Contractor"
"New Colossal Hate" (first time live in front of an audience)
"512"
"Vigil"
"Laid To Rest"
"Remorse Is for the Dead" (first time live in front of an audience)
"Redneck"
All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled tour dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.
Tour dates:
August
24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
September
1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
October
1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.