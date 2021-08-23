LAMB OF GOD Perform "Memento Mori" And "Remorse Is For The Dead" In Front Of A Live Audience For The First Time (Video)

Lamb Of God's Tour Of The Year with Megadeth, Trivium and Hatebreed kicked off on August 20th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX. Fan-filmed video is available below featuring live premiere footage of the songs "Memento Mori" and "Remorse Is for the Dead".

The setlist was as follows:

"Memento Mori" (first time live in front of an audience)

"Ruin"

"Walk With Me In Hell"

"Resurrection Man" (first time live in front of an audience)

"Now You've Got Something To Die For"

"Contractor"

"New Colossal Hate" (first time live in front of an audience)

"512"

"Vigil"

"Laid To Rest"

"Remorse Is for the Dead" (first time live in front of an audience)

"Redneck"

All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled tour dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.

Tour dates:

August

24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

September

1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.