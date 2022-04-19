LAMB OF GOD – RANDY BLYTHE Tests Positive For COVID-19; CHIMAIRA’s MARK HUNTER To Fill-In For Grand Rapids Concert

Lamb Of God has released a statement on their social media channels that singer Randy Blythe has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the band’s concert tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Chimaira’s Mark Hunter will fill-in Lamb Of God at the show.

The statement says, “While his symptoms have been mild and he’s on the mend, he will not be able to perform tonight at the Van Andel Arena. However, the show will go on! We are working to put together a special show with our brother Mark Hunter from Chimaira taking over the mic and a few friends helping out as well. We’ll see you tonight!

“We are hopeful he will be able to return later this week and will update as soon as we can.”

Lamb Of God recently released “Wake Up Dead” featuring Dave Mustaine and the members of Megadeth. Lamb Of God vocalist D. Randall Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, bassist John Campbell and drummer Art Cruz recorded the Megadeth classic remotely and recruited the Megadeth frontman himself to feature guitar and vocals on the song.

Mustaine lent his signature vocal to the track, with lead guitar work on the various solos by Lamb Of God’s own Mark Morton, as well as Megadeth’s Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro. The recording also includes vocal contributions from Megadeth members Kiko Loureiro, Dirk Verbeuren and James LoMenzo.

Listen here, and watch a video below.

Dave Mustaine - "We had a blast playing with Lamb of God on their cover of ‘Wake Up Dead’. Almost as much fun as we’re going to have playing every night on Metal Tour Of The Year. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone!"

Randy Blythe - “The first leg of The Metal Tour of the Year back in 2021 was a total blast, and we’re about to take it on the road again. What better way to kick it off than a little inter-band jam session? All nine members of Megadeth and Lamb of God are on the thrash classic 'Wake Up Dead' - turn it up, and we’ll see you on the road!”

Mark Morton - "'Wake Up Dead' was a massively important song for me as an aspiring young guitar player. It was one of the first songs that began my lifelong love of thrash metal and helped reinforce for me that, while solos may be fun, my allegiance is to the RIFF! So you can imagine what a thrill it’s been for Lamb to cover this legendary song with Dave & the rest of the Megadeth guys. Truly an honor. We all had a lot of fun putting this together and I think you can hear that energy in the track. I hope everybody enjoys this one and we can’t wait to see y’all on The Metal Tour Of The Year."

Don’t miss Megadeth and Lamb of God on Leg 2 of The Metal Tour of the Year with special guests Trivium and In Flames beginning April 9 in Las Vegas, NV before wrapping May 19 in Quebec City, QC (Canada). Tickets and VIP packages here.

Dates:

April

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center * No Trivium

May

3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre