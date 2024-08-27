LAMB OF GOD Release Official Lyric Video For "Laid To Rest" (HEALTH Remix)

Lamb Of God have shared another preview of Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) with today’s release of the official lyric video for “Laid To Rest" (HEALTH Remix). Stream the track here, and watch the clip below.

“When we were discussing ideas for the 20th anniversary of Ashes of the Wake, a HEALTH remix was one of the first things we thought of. Thanks to those guys for being a part of the anniversary release,” Randy Blythe shared about the reimagined track from the L.A.-based industrial rock band.

“Laid To Rest” remains one of Lamb of God’s most popular songs, consistently appearing on multiple outlets’ best-of lists.

HEALTH added: “Before you get angry with us for ruining your favorite song, please try to remember that Lamb Of God asked us to do this remix. Enjoy!”

Roundly regarded as a cornerstone of modern metal, Ashes Of The Wake also features beloved songs such as “Now You’ve Got Something To Die For,” “Omerta,” and the blistering “Hourglass.” Epic Records and Legacy Recordings mark the two-decade anniversary of the pivotal release with Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition), featuring new mixes by Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh/Jesu), HEALTH and Kublai Khan TX and Malevolence, as well as demo and live versions of the album’s classic songs.

Lamb Of God’s webstore features a trio of exclusive items marking the 20th anniversary: Yellow Smoke 2LP vinyl, a 2CD set, and a commemorative Ashes Of The Wake t-shirt. Two additional vinyl variants, a standard black and a Project M exclusive white/black/red swirl offering, as well as 2CD, and digital, are also available now for pre-order.

All formats include the trio of new remixes and live recordings of “Remorse Is For The Dead” and “Now You’ve Got Something To Die For,” while the 2CD and digital versions include demo versions of “Laid To Rest”, “Ashes Of The Wake”, and “Remorse Is For The Dead”.

Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) tracklist:

"Laid To Rest"

"Hourglass"

"Now You’ve Got Something To Die For"

"The Faded Line"

"Omerta"

"Blood Of The Scribe"

"One Gun"

"Break You"

"What I’ve Become"

"Ashes Of The Wake"

"Remorse Is For The Dead"

"Laid To Rest" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Ashes Of The Wake" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Remorse Is For The Dead" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Another Nail For Your Coffin" (Feat. Kublai Khan TX & Malevolence)

"Laid To Rest" (Health Remix)

"Omertá" (Justin K Broadrick Remix)

"Remorse Is For The Dead" (Live in Richmond, VA)

"Now You’ve Got Something To Die For" (Live from 2007)

* Exclusive to 2CD & Digital

“Another Nail For Your Coffin" (Feat. Kublai Khan TX & Malevolence):

(Photo - Travis Shinn)