LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON And CLUTCH's NEIL FALLON Team Up For Cover Of LYNYRD SKYNYRD Classic "The Needle And The Spoon"; Visualizer Video Streaming

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton has teamed up with Clutch frontman Neil Fallon to release a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "The Needle And The Spoon".

Stream/download the single here, and watch a visualizer below.

Says Mark Morton: "As a small kid in the ‘70s and ‘80s, southern rock bands were the soundtrack of my youth. None of them resonated any deeper with me than Lynyrd Skynyrd. Their signature guitar driven blues-rock has had a profound influence on my playing. It’s hard to pick a favorite Skynyrd song, but ‘The Needle And The Spoon’ is certainly on the list. Allen Collins’ grimy, swaggering riff paired with Ronnie Van Zant’s dark depiction of addiction are every bit as relevant and captivating today as they were when they were released 50 years ago. Having toured with Clutch for many years and having been a fan of their music for even longer, I’ve long wanted to work together with Neil Fallon. Covering ‘The Needle And The Spoon’ was something we were both excited to do together and we’re thrilled with how it turned out. I hope you dig it!"