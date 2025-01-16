LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON Releases New Song With THE CADILLAC THREE's JAREN JOHNSTON; "Hell & Back" Lyric Video Streaming

Lamb Of God guitarist and lyricist, Mark Morton, has released the new song, “Hell & Back”, featuring Jaren Johnston of The Cadillac Three. Stream/download the single now at markmortonmusic.com and watch the official lyric video below.

Says Morton: "'Hell & Back' was so much fun to cook up! We found just the right balance of Southern-rock swagger, bluesy grooves, and Outlaw vibes. Jaren is a dear friend of mine and such an incredibly talented songwriter and performer. Our whole process was as laid back and natural as the song sounds.”

Johnston adds: "I was so stoked when Mark and his team reached out and said he was coming to town to work. I jumped at the chance to write with him and in the process made a great friend. I love the unforced mixture of our individual vibes in ‘Hell & Back’ and I was really happy we snuck a kick ass breakdown in there!”