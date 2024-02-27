LAMB OF GOD To Headline Sick New World Sideshow

"Vegas. Stoked to announce that we are headlining a sideshow at Sick New World with Kublai Khan TX and Incendiary on Sunday, April 28th," reads a statement from Lamb Of God. "Use the code ASHES for pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 28th at 10am PT. General on sale this Friday, March 1st at 10am PT."

Following a meteorically successful inaugural year, Sick New World is set to return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds April 27, 2024 with an enormous collection of the world’s biggest hard rock, alternative, and up and coming artists. With a closing performance from returning headliner System Of A Down, this colossal lineup features over 65 artists across five stages, including Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Danny Elfman, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, and many more.

VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more. Sick New World has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit sicknewworldfest.com.

Sick New World is produced by Live Nation, Redrock Entertainment, and Velvet Hammer Music and Management Group.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)