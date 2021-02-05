LAMB OF GOD To Release Deluxe Edition Of Self-Titled Album On March 26; Includes Bonus Tracks, Live Album, Live DVD; Video Trailer

Lamb Of God has revealed plans to issue a three-disc deluxe edition of last year’s critically acclaimed self-titled album featuring the full record with two bonus tracks and a live version of the album, along with a DVD performance of Lamb Of God on March 26 via Epic Records.

“This album, and in particular, this deluxe edition is something I'm incredibly proud of,” says guitarist Willie Adler. “Throughout the process of writing, recording, and the subsequent filming of the live stream, I knew we were creating much more than a collection of songs. Much more than a simple streamed performance. This was focused energy. Energy that, to me, is very tangible. And now, more than ever, in an era where human interaction is so limited, art.....be it music, visual, or otherwise, is a human connection point. And we need as much of that as possible! I hope everyone enjoys this deluxe edition as much as we enjoyed creating it. Thank you.”

Pre-orders for the set are available now, along with the bonus track “Ghost Shaped People.” The live CD and DVD portion of the deluxe edition features the first of Lamb Of God's two ultra-successful live stream events from September 2020, in which the band performed their self-titled album Lamb Of God in full, plus an encore of four songs including “Ruin,” “Contractor,” “512,” and the debut live performance of “The Death Of Us,” a new song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the Bill & Ted Face The Music movie and soundtrack. The DVD includes a new director's cut with bonus material. Watch the trailer for the deluxe package below.

Lamb Of God Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1: Lamb Of God Original Album + 2 Bonus Tracks

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream" feat. Jamey Jasta

"Routes" feat. Chuck Billy

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Ghost Shaped People"

"Hyperthermic/Accelerate"

Disc 2: Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA

"Memento Mori" (Live)

"Checkmate" (Live)

"Gears" (Live)

"Reality Bath" (Live)

"New Colossal Hate" (Live)

"Resurrection Man" (Live)

"Poison Dream" (Live)

"Routes" (Live)

"Bloodshot Eyes" (Live)

"On The Hook" (Live)

"Contractor" (Live)

"Ruin" (Live)

"The Death of Us" (Live)

"512"

Disc 3: Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA DVD

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream1."

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Contractor"

"Ruin"

"The Death of Us"

"512"

Digital copies will contain only Disc 1 and Disc 2. A separate vinyl edition of Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA will also be available.

Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA vinyl tracklisting:

Side 1

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

Side 2

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream"

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

Trailer:

Lamb Of God is:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums

