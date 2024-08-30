LAMB OF GOD Unleash "Omerta" (Justin K Broadrick Remix) Lyric Video; Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) Out Now

Lamb Of God's Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition), featuring new mixes of classic tracks like “Laid To Rest” and “Omerta” by HEALTH and Justin K Broadrick, respectively, along with an enhanced version of “Another Nail For Your Coffin” with guest vocals from Malevolence‘s Alex Taylor and Kublai Khan TX’s Matt Honeycutt, is out now via Epic Records and Legacy Recordings.

The album’s release is accompanied by a lyric video for Justin K Broadrick’s (Godflesh/Jesu) reimagined version of “Omerta”.

“Since the release of Godflesh’s landmark 1989 debut album, Streetcleaner, I’ve been a fan of the beautifully abrasive sounds Justin Broadrick has unleased,” Randy Blythe shares. “To have this groundbreaking artist remix my personal favorite song from Ashes of the Wake is beyond wild to me.”

In addition to the pair of new mixes and the augmented version of “Another Nail For Your Coffin,” Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) also includes live recordings of “Remorse Is For The Dead” and “Now You’ve Got Something To Die For,” while the 2CD and digital versions feature demo versions of “Laid to Rest,” “Ashes Of The Wake,” and “Remorse Is For The Dead.”

The set is now available here.

Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) tracklisting:

"Laid To Rest"

"Hourglass"

"Now You’ve Got Something To Die For"

"The Faded Line"

"Omerta"

"Blood Of The Scribe"

"One Gun"

"Break You"

"What I’ve Become"

"Ashes Of The Wake"

"Remorse Is For The Dead"

"Laid To Rest" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Ashes Of The Wake" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Remorse Is For The Dead" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Another Nail For Your Coffin" (Feat. Kublai Khan TX & Malevolence)

"Laid To Rest" (Health Remix)

"Omertá" (Justin K Broadrick Remix)

"Remorse Is For The Dead" (Live in Richmond, VA)

"Now You’ve Got Something To Die For" (Live from 2007)

* Exclusive to 2CD & Digital

“Laid To Rest" (HEALTH Remix) lyric video:

“Another Nail For Your Coffin" (Feat. Kublai Khan TX & Malevolence):

(Photo - Travis Shinn)