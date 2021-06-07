LAMB OF GOD Vocalist RANDY BLYTHE And 20 Other Musicians Put Hardcore Spin On PRINCE Classic "I Would Die 4 U"; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night are back with a cover of the Prince classic, "I Would Die 4 U". A message follows:

"Is the water warm enough. We got Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe and 20 other musician to cover 'I Would Die 4 U' as a NY hardcore song. FAMILY!

"This is our 41st bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."

This cover features:

Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God)

Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Rival Schools)

Urian V. Hackney (Rough Francis, The Armed)

Rachel Rosen (Most Precious Blood, Indecision)

Bo Lueders (Harm's Way)

Jeffrey Eaton (Modern Life is War)

Christina Michelle (Gouge Away)

Dwid Hellion (Integrity, Vermapyre)

Brody King (God's Hate)

Djamila Azzouz (Ithaca)

Lisa Mungo (Filth is Eternal, He Whose Ox is Gored, Daughters)

Dimitri Minakakis (The Dillinger Escape Plan)

Shawna Potter (War on Women)

James Muñoz (The Bled, XED Out)

Miss Eaves

Jenna Pup (The HIRS Collective)

Ryan Bland (Ache)

Mike Lennon (Healthy Scratch)

Peter Bruno (Tyrannosaur)

Malachi Kies (Dogmeat, Gwarsenio's old band)

Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall