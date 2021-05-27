LANDMVRKS Announce Free Livestream With RESOLVE And GLASSBONE

French metalcore band,, Landmvrks have announced a livestream slated for Wednesday, June 2 with Resolve and Glassbone. These two bands are the support acts on Landmvrks' upcoming headline tour, so this livestream serves as a great taste of what's to come.

The free livestream is set for 6 PM, BST at this location

Commenting on the event, Resolve bassist Robin Mariat said, "A few months back, during the darkest days of the pandemic, director and longtime collaborator Aurélien Mariat approached us with an idea. What if we took the package from Landmvrks' future EU/UK tour — still surrounded by so much uncertainty even at this point — and put together a unique online show that anyone in the world could enjoy? A few weeks and Zoom calls later, Landmvrks, Glassbone, and crew joined us at our warehouse in the Lyon suburbs for a couple days. Life almost felt like a regular day on tour. Hopefully, the good vibes will translate on screen, because we sure had the best time putting this together and we couldn't be more stoked with the outcome!"