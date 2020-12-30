LARS ULRICH Says METALLICA's New Album Will Be The Best They've Ever Made - "It's The Heaviest Thing, The Coolest"

In the latest issue of Classic Rock, which is on sale now, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich promises the follow up to 2016’s Hardwired... To Self Destruct will be the best album they’ve ever made.

“It’s the heaviest thing, the coolest," Ulrich says. "But all kidding aside, if it wasn’t because we thought that the best record was still ahead of us, then why keep doing it? In Metallica we love the creative process, and it’s hard for me to imagine that we’ll ever stop making records."

Grab a copy of the latest Classic Rock to read the full interview.

2021 will be kicking off with a load of new Metallica colored vinyl coming to Walmart stores across the US. The Black Album and Hardwired...To Self-Destruct will be available alongside remastered versions of Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, and ...And Justice for All in new and exclusive colours while supplies last.

All six albums will hit Walmart store shelves on January 29, but stock is limited. Reserve yours today by pre-ordering directly from Walmart.com.