LAST IN LINE Debut "Bastard Son" Music Video

Last In Line - frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) - have released a video for "Bastard Son", the latest single from their new album, Jericho, out now via earMUSIC.

The album features 12 new tracks that are sure to please all fans of the genre. Watch the new video below, and order the album here.

Jericho tracklisting:

"Not Today Satan"

"Ghost Town"

"Bastard Son"

"Dark Days"

"Burning Bridges"

"Do The Work"

"Hurricane Orlagh"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"Story Of My Life"

"We Don't Run"

"Something Wicked"

"House Party At The End Of The World"

"Bastard Son" video:

"House Party At The End Of The World":

"Do The Work" video:

"Ghost Town" video:

Album preview: