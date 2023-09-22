LAST IN LINE Launch Official Music Video For "Not Today Satan"

Last In Line - frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) - have released an official video for "Not Today Satan", the opening track of the band's new album, Jericho, out now via earMUSIC. Watch below:

Jericho features 12 new tracks that are sure to please all fans of the genre. Order here.

Jericho tracklisting:

"Not Today Satan"

"Ghost Town"

"Bastard Son"

"Dark Days"

"Burning Bridges"

"Do The Work"

"Hurricane Orlagh"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"Story Of My Life"

"We Don't Run"

"Something Wicked"

"House Party At The End Of The World"

"Bastard Son" video:

"House Party At The End Of The World":

"Do The Work" video:

"Ghost Town" video:

Album preview:

Last In Line are currently touring in support of Jericho. Dates are listed below, with VIP packages available for select dates at lastinlineofficial.com.

Last In Line tour dates:

September

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Worcester, MA - Rascal's

December

3 - Mexico City, Mexico - Life After Death Festival

15 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison

16 - Portage, IN - Decibels at On The Rox

February

22-26 - Rock Legends Cruise - Miami, FL

(Photo - Jim Wright)