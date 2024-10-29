LAST TEMPTATION - Official Lyric Video For "Heart Starter" Single Streaming; New Album Out In November

Last Temptation have released the new single, "Heart Starter". The song is the title track of their new studio album, out on November 22nd via Metalville Records.

The song indicates where the journey on the new album Heart Starter will take us. Powerful hard rock that catapults the sound of the '70s and '80s into the here and now. Lush riffs and hooks that burn themselves directly into the ear, refined by a great guitar solo and an outstanding vocal performance. It's a song that manages to whet the appetite for the entire new album by the French full-blooded rockers.

Check out "Heart Starter" below.

After two successful albums acclaimed by fans and media alike, as well as appearances at such renowned festivals as Hellfest, the band founded by guitarist Peter Scheithauer (Killing Machine, Belladonna, Temple of Brutality) is ready to embark on the next phase of their musical career.

In 2019, Last Temptation released their self-titled debut album, and in 2022, Fuel For My Soul marked their final breakthrough. At the beginning of 2023, a line-up change marked an important turning point for the band. Years in the band with long-time Annihilator drummer Fabio Alessandrini, a real high-caliber performer joined the band. Franz OA Wise (Hellbats) took over on bass. Finally, Loup Malevil (Sabotage) adds his melodic, charismatic voice, which enriches the music with raw energy and infectious joy.

"The variety of musical styles we now bring to the table is broader than ever before," explains Peter. "With Loup and Fabio on board, we've found a new dynamic that gives the songs a more sumptuous flavor and is reflected in the catchy lyrics."

The new line-up had a successful debut as the support act for the Hollywood Vampires at the Zénith in Paris on June 25 of this year, where the audience was impressed by some of the new compositions and the quality of the reshaped band.

Peter Scheithauer reveals, "Our classic sound is still there, but with a touch more freshness. Imagine the current energy and dynamics merging with the power of American hard rock from the '70s and '80s... That's the new Last Temptation formula."

Now it's official: Last Temptation is ready to take you back to the heat of California, to the roots of rock 'n' roll. Cover and tracklisting for Heart Starter are as follows:

"Get On Me"

"Heart Starter"

"Beauty In Disguise"

"All In All Out"

"I Won't Love You"

"Til' I Can't See"

"Live By Night"

"Born To Be Alive"

"Wildfire"

"We Are Alive"

Line-up:

Loup Malevil - lead vocals

Peter Scheithauer - guitars

Franz OA Wise - bass

Fabio Alessandrini - drums