LAST TEMPTATION Sign To Crusader Records

Last Temptation brings together guitarist Peter Scheithauer (Killing Machine, Belladonna, Temple Of Brutality), vocalist Butcho Vukovic (Watcha), bassist Julien Rimaire (Los Dissidentes Del Sucio Hotel), and drummer Vince Brisach (Mitch Ryder) all under the watchful eye of former Guns N' Roses Manager Doug Goldstein.

Just announced, Last Temptation have signed a world-wide deal with Crusader Records (part of the Golden Robot Global Entertainment Group). "We are beyond excited to be a part of Crusader Records / Golden Robot Records family," says the band. "After a few talks, it was clear that GRR would be Last Temptation's home. A label and a team that understand what rock 'n roll is all about, and mostly understand our needs. We can't wait to share the new songs we have been polishing during those down times! And once we get a green light, the roads are calling us to meet with our fans and get that party rolling."

To celebrate the announcement, Last Temptation have released a sample of their upcoming single, "Main Attraction".

Last Temptation delivers a riff-drenched '80s hard rock sound mixed with the best traditional metal elements. They released their self-titled debut album in 2019 via earMusic. It included guest appearances from Bob Daisley, Vinny Appice, Don Airey, James Lomenzo, and Rudy Sarzo.

The new album has been recorded and includes guests such as Kenny Aronoff among others and will be released in mid-2021.

(Photo - Benjamin Hincker - Photographie)