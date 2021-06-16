LAST TEMPTATION Sign With Golden Robot Records; New Single Streaming

Last Temptation have signed a new record deal with Golden Robot Records/Crusader and are ready to present several new singles between June 2021 and January 2022, followed by their brand-new album Ashes ’N’ Fire in February 2022. The first single “I Don`t Wanna Be Your God” (supported by a video clip) is out now; check out the video below.

“You can feel that we’ve made a major step forward, both as a live band and as songwriters, all thanks to the shows we’ve played so far.” - Peter Scheithauer

Talking of the new line-up: In bassist Julien Rimaire (Los Dissidentes Del Sucio Motel) and drummer Vince Brisach (Mitch Ryder), along with Scheithauer and Vukovic, the band have a whole new rhythm section supporting them on Ashes ’N’ Fire. While Last Temptation’s self-titled debut still boasted a number of international guests, such as Bob Daisley, Vinny Appice, Stet Howland, James Lomenzo, Don Airey, Steve Unger and Rudy Sarzo, the band now consists exclusively of European musicians. “This step was necessary to make Last Temptation more flexible when it comes to the organizational side,” explains Scheithauer. “The new line-up makes it so much easier to rehearse spontaneously, play gigs at short notice and prepare album productions.”

No doubt about it: Last Temptation have grown into an even tighter unit, musically as well as logistically, and are positively bursting with enthusiasm. The songwriting team consisting of Scheithauer and Vukovic, together coming up with 16 tracks for Ashes ’N’ Fire, eleven of which have made it onto the album. They range from up-tempo numbers such as “Stronger Than Fate” and “Free Strong And Loud” to the Black Sabbath-esque “Going Crazy” and the ballad “In The Mirror”.