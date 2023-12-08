LASTWORLD To Release Beautiful Illusion Album In January; "Don't Tell Me I'm Wrong" Single And Video Out Now

Perris Records announces the CD release of LastWorld's Beautiful Illusion on January 5. LastWorld returns once again with their fifth album in just under 5 years. One would think there would be a slow down having created all the music you've come to know and love, but no, Jim Shepard and David Cagle have once again filled their new album Beautiful Illusion with all the melodic hard rock you would expect from LastWorld. And as usual they have thrown a few surprises you would expect too.

The first single and video, "Don't Tell Me I'm Wrong", is out now. Get the single here, and watch the video below.

Jim Shepard from LastWorld, "When it comes to finally releasing a new LastWorld album (5 in 5 years) it's always exciting. We think every release is our best, but what really makes it great is when the fans (friends that is) post and email from around the world telling us what THEY think. Our new album "Beautiful Illusion" fits right in the middle of all our releases. Where our first outing opened the door for us, signing with Perris Records has kicked the door down, and now with Perris Records pairing with Michael Brandvold Marketing PR firm... I expect the music of LastWorld will be even BETTER known."

Tom Mathers, President Perris Records, "This is the fourth Lastworld CD on Perris Records and in only 4 years. The wonderful artwork again was done by Nello Dell'Omo and the music was mastered by JK Northrup. All melodic hard rock fans will enjoy the music written and played by Jim Shepard with the melodic, soulful rock voice of David Cagle."

Tracklisting:

"Don't Tell Me I'm Wrong"

"Younger Days"

"I Can't Explain"

"I Will Find My Way"

"Better Of Me"

"The Fantasy's Over"

"Destiny"

"Been There Before"

"You Never Listen To Me"

"A Step Beyond Death"

"Beautiful Illusion"

"Don't Tell Me I'm Wrong" video:

All lyrics & music written by Jim Shepard

Produced, Engineered and Mixed by Jim Shepard

Music Recorded and Mixed at Cheap Track Studios

Vocals recorded at Cagle Studios

Mastered by JK Northrup

Artwork by Nello Dell'Omo

Band members:

Jim Shepard - All Instruments

David Cagle - All Vocals