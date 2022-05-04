Late AC/DC Singer BON SCOTT's Family Tried To Talk To Him About His Out Of Control Drinking Prior To His Death

Daily Mail is reporting that Bon Scott's younger brother, Derek, is set to talk about the late rock star's tragic death in an upcoming interview for Australian Story.

Speaking to the program in an episode set to air on the ABC on Monday, Derek revealed his family had tried to speak to his brother about his out of control drinking.

Derek explained that their mother, Isa, had spoken to Bon about his excessive drinking in the lead up to his death from acute alcohol poisoning in 1980.

He added that his famous brother - who died aged just 33 - "never worried about tomorrow", always believing that "tomorrow is another day".

"My mother always told him off, 'You're drinking too much, you're drinking too much.' But you could only say it once, maybe twice. After that, he argued," said Derek.

