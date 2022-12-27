Late MOTÖRHEAD Frontman LEMMY's Mix Of WARFARE's Metal Anarchy Available As Part Of New 3CD Box Set

Cherry Red Records will release the new 3CD box set, Warfare: The Lemmy Sessions, on March 24. The newly curated 3CD set features the unreleased Lemmy Kilmister mix of Warfare’s influential 1985 opus, Metal Anarchy. Pre-order here.

The truly anarchic Warfare, widely considered to have been the original “metal punks”, were formed by drummer Evo in early 1984. Evo had learned his trade in legendary droog band Major Accident, he then moved to London to join The Blood, with a spell drumming for the legendary Angelic Upstarts, before forming Warfare. A fresh and much needed shot in the arm for the UK metal scene of the mid-80s, Warfare signed to Neat Records for a series of highly influential and original LPs and EPs. In 1992 Evo called it a day, having played professionally since the age of 18, retiring from the music business completely. After a hiatus of more than a quarter of a century, Evo returned with The Songbook Of Filth, a 3CD collection featuring many special guests, but with an even more brutal and angry sound than before.

One band that was equally revered by the punks and metal-heads alike was Motörhead, being a major influence on Warfare. The Lemmy Sessions is a newly curated 3CD set featuring the unreleased Lemmy Kilmister mix of Warfare’s influential 1985 opus, Metal Anarchy. As the only band that Lemmy produced (outside of Motörhead and The Ramones), this recently discovered “rough mix” is presented from the original cassette for Evo to approve before the final mix down (Drop outs and all) on Disc One and in the original album running order

The second disc is a new fully polished version of 1985’s brutal full on Metal Anarchy album. The third disc rounds off this era of Warfare by featuring the Two Tribes EP, the Total Death EP, plus bonus track "Two Tribes" (From Hell Mix).

All newly remastered, this collection features expanded artwork and includes new liner notes from Evo written with NWOBHM expert, John Tucker.

Tracklisting:

Disc One: The Lemmy Sessions (Metal Anarchy: The Lemmy Mix)

"Psycho Express"

"Disgrace"

"Death Vigilance"

"Metal Anarchy"

"Living For The Last Days"

"Electric Mayhem"

"Warfare"

"Military Shadow"

"Wrecked Society"

Disc Two: Metal Anarchy (1985)

Intro

"Electric Mayhem"

"Warfare"

"Death Vigilance"

"Wrecked Society"

"Living For The Last Days"

"Disgrace"

"Military Shadow"

"Metal Anarchy"

"Psycho Express"

Disc Three:

"Two Tribes" 12” (Neat 45)

"Two Tribes"

"Hell"

"Blown To Bits"

Total Death EP (Neat 49)

"Metal Anarchy"

"Burning Up"

"Rape"

"Destroy"

Bonus Track

"Two Tribes" (From Hell Mix)