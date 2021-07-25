Latest Heavy Metal Music News

Looking at the recovery of Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus and what the future holds

Hope for Hoppus Health Update

When Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus revealed he had cancer, the music world was astonished. Hoppus was diagnosed with Stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he had previously battled and overcome. Hoppus informed followers that his chemo was about to begin and that he would find out whether it would work for him or not reasonably soon. “The purpose of the test is to see if my treatment is working at all. If that's the case, I'll return for at least three more rounds. On the other hand, if everything goes as planned, I'll go in tomorrow, and they'll say, 'Congratulations!' Your treatment has completed its course, and you will no longer have to think about cancer for the rest of your life.' I'm hoping for the best.”

“We'll see whether I walk in tomorrow, and they say, 'It's sorta working, we believe it's working.' I'll probably do three more rounds after that. And if they say, ‘Well, it's not working as well as we'd thought’, I have to talk to them about other choices. Which implies a bone marrow transplant, I assume.” There is, however, some good news. Scans show that the chemo is working, according to an update on his Instagram account today. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but this is the most pleasing news I could have received. I'm grateful, perplexed, and unwell from last week's chemo. However, the poison that the physicians inject into me and the kind thoughts and prayers of those who surround me are eradicating the cancer.”

Mark the Man

Hoppus was born in Ridgecrest, California, and spent his youth bouncing between his mother's and father's homes after his parents split when he was in third grade. In junior high, he grew interested in skateboarding and punk rock, and at the age of fifteen, he received a bass guitar from his father, Tex Hoppus, and he began to jam some of the best live titles around. Hoppus' sister connected him with Tom DeLonge after moving to San Diego to attend California State University, San Marcos, in 1992, and the two created Blink-182 with drummer Scott Raynor. Unfortunately, Hoppus was the group's last original member when he passed away in 2015.

Before joining a major label, MCA, who co-distributed their sophomore album, 1997's Dude Ranch (which contained the Hoppus-penned song Dammit) Blink-182 made various rock albums and toured extensively. The trio recorded Enema of the State (1999) after replacing Raynor with Travis Barker, which catapulted the band to

multi platinum fame. After two additional albums, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001) and the more experimental untitled album (2003), the band broke up in 2005 due to internal strife. In the late 2000s, Hoppus continued to collaborate with Barker. Blink-182 reformed in 2009 and continue to record and perform throughout the world.

Apart from his musical career, Hoppus has had a successful career as a record producer, having worked with bands like Idiot Pilot, New Found Glory, The Matches, Motion City Soundtrack, and PAWS. He formerly co-owned two firms, Atticus and Macbeth Footwear, and in 2012 launched the Hi My Name Is Mark clothing line. Hoppus aired a weekly podcast from 2005 to 2006, which he revived in 2015, and from 2010 to 2012 as well as hosting his own television discussion programme, Hoppus on Music, on Fuse.

Blink 182 Future

Rumours of DeLonge's return began to circulate not long after he left blink-182 for the second time (in 2015). The band's early iterations were so popular that DeLonge, Hoppus, and Barker have been forced to address queries about reuniting every time they've done interviews since.

Rumours about Tom DeLonge's return to Blink-182 are akin to broken New Year's resolutions. Each time they appear, a genuine sense of anticipation washes over you, and you promise yourself that things will be different this time. While speaking with Rolling Stone about new Angels & Airwaves music, Delonge stated that he would want to reunite with his former band in the future. He assured us that all he, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker had to do was figure out the timing.

Look no further than 2011's Neighborhoods to see what a Tom DeLonge-led Blink-182 reunion may look like today. The creative process had been plagued by disagreement among band members in the eight years since their previous release. As a result, it was met with mixed reactions, with some hailing it as courageous and others acknowledging it fell short. In a 2016 interview, Barker stated that the band felt Delonge wanted them to sound like U2, although Delonge only mentions the album briefly in his Pursuit Of Time deep dive into his career.

DeLonge is undeniably gifted, and his years with blink-182 ought to be recognised for their impact on the punk scene and music in general. He makes good use of his media appearances and wants to keep the possibility of a reunion open. Ultimately, unless time travel is invented, no reunion of old band members will ever restore blink to its former glory of the 1990s and early 2000s. The band should be praised, not condemned, for being a viable force despite so many changes.