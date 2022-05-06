Latvia's EVERLUST To Release New EP Next Week; The Tale Of The Noble Knight Teaser Streaming

Latvian female fronted melodic metal / rock band Everlust have returned with a new collection of songs. Following the critically acclaimed album, Diary Of Existence, the band is ready to unleash their new EP, The Tale Of The Noble Knight, due for release on May 13th via Wormholedeath worldwide.

The concept of this EP is the story of a knight, who has travelled a lot, been involved in many battles and seen many things. Now he returns home, he is very tired. Now he can take off the helm.

This first song is "The Tale of the Noble Knight" - it is told from the other person's view (a lady), who meet the knight at home. The second song, "Execution", shows us the thoughts of the knight about the necessity to change and execute the previous self, to change completely, so "the better one could live."

"Nostalgie" is the third song and it is about faded feelings. You remember the good old times, when everything was new and feelings were strong. It is also the remake of the 2007 band's demo album song. "Ego" is an acoustic track about the situation when a person states his/her ego and pride over everything, so it doesn't matter what he/she may lose in the result.

The bonus track "Happy Nation" is the cover of 90's Ace Of Base song. The arrangement author Vlad planned to cover this song for a long period of time and finally made it. He completely agrees with the song author stating that this is "a hymn to life."

Everlust is a gothic rock / melodic metal band from Riga, Latvia. Their music can be described as melancholic and romantic. They sing about love, passion, heartbreak, misery, death. Besides, they are the only active gothic band left in Baltics at the moment with strong influences from bands like Draconian, Theatre of Tragedy, Charon, Paradise Lost, Sentenced, Lacuna Coil and more.

The band was formed in 2013 by Vlad and since then has released two full-length albums. The second album, Diary Of Existence, was released under the Italian label Wormholedeath.

Tracklist:

"The Tale of the Noble Knight"

"Execution"

"Nostalgie"

"Ego"

"Happy Nation"

Line-up:

Kate Brown – Vocals

Vlad Pucens – Guitar, Vocals

Max Reksna – Guitar

Alex Shangin – Drums

Pavel Savin - Bass

Photo by Inese Eseni