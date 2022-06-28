Leading Igaming Companies: Spinomenal

Spinomenal has been a developer of online casino software since 2014. The company has more than 100 game solutions to suit all tastes. Stunning animation effects, perfectly matched music and sound, and state-of-the-art graphics have become attributes of the company. At least 2.5 million players from all over the world play our games. This is largely thanks to the games' fast download speeds on slow connections. The developers have achieved this by integrating HTML5 technology and the small size of each game using only 3 Mb of physical memory. You can find many Spinomenal slots on casino-howto, among the most interesting games that we would love to list here, are:

1. Demi Gods 2. The gods from Olympus help ordinary people make money by triggering bonus features. A colourful slot with Expanding Wilds and Free Spins, random multipliers appearing at random during any of the spins. In demo mode, you can choose any bonus option and see it in action

2. Lemur Does Vegas. The story revolves around the adventures of the cheerful Lemur in the gambling capital of the world

3. Parrots Rock. The user will be faced with parrots that have managed to become rock stars. Bonus features include Stacked Wild, Bonus Round, Free Spins round and various bonus payouts

4. Fruits Deluxe. The classic game theme is familiar to anyone who has ever played at an online casino. The user expects a bonus game in the form of the Wheel of Fortune, a round of free spins with the function of re-spins when compiling a winning combination and Extra Wild symbols

5. Samurai Path. Asian flavour, Sumo and ancient teachings can be experienced by anyone who runs this slot. Bonus features like Expanding Wilds, multipliers up to x10, Sticky Wild and a free spins round will keep you entertained and make you want to bet more often.

6. Book of Tribes slot machine is one of the most popular games in the world. It is a 5 reel, 10 payline slot machine with a bonus round and a scatter symbol. This game is based on the story of two tribes that were fighting for centuries for the control over their land. You can play as one of these tribes and win their territory by spinning your reels.

7. The Age of Pirates online slot machine is all about pirates, treasure and adventure. The game has a 5-reel, 50-payline layout with a pirate theme. This is an Spinomenal game and it was released in 2021. It features free spins, scatter symbols and wild symbols. The symbols are in the form of pirate ships, treasure chests, gold coins and other pirate themed items.

Company’s features

All of the vendor's games run easily on various software platforms, computers and mobile devices. And when you consider that the company releases 1-2 new games a month on average, the speed to quality ratio is astounding. In addition to Slots, each customer will be able to find additional titles in the developer's portfolio:

Table games. The company currently has only two games in this section and they are European Roulette Vip with high stakes and European Roulette, the familiar roulette game with doubles and quick spins.

Lotteries. A variety of scratch cards and instant payout games:

● Super Mask - Feel like a superhero by buying scratch cards

● Donut Rush - sweet donut advises the right combination of erasing squares

● Signs of Fortune - rub the feng shui coins into the playing fields and you might just get lucky.

The company's current partners include established developers Betsoft, Wazdan, GameArt, Revolver, Playson and others. And the software is integrated into such establishments as BtoBet, SoftSwiss, Slotegrator, Patagonia. On top of everything else, Spinomenal is an aggregator and offers its customers a wide variety of features. According to the developer, there are more than 2,000 games from all known developers in the integration container. This service aims to make it as easy as possible for customers who want to launch their project. However, it is worth clarifying that the company does not hold a licence and argues that this is due to some difficulties at the legislative level.