LEAGUE OF DISTORTION To Release Self-Titled Debut Album In November; "My Revenge" Music Video Streaming

After signing with international rock and metal empire Napalm Records and the successful subsequent release of their breakout first single, “Wolf Or Lamb”, Germany's League Of Distortion announce the upcoming release of their self-titled debut album, set for release on November 25. Featuring powerhouse members Anna “Ace” Brunner (Exit Eden) and Jim “Arro” Müller (Kissin’ Dynamite), the unit reveals their explosive potential without ever holding back.

Now, they unleash their relentless second single, “My Revenge”, consisting of modern melodic rhythms and technical prowess topped with vocal dynamics poised to drop jaws. Having mercilessly flipped the metal scene upside down, their explosive second single shows exactly that: a defying sound with dashing drums and heavy, prominent guitar riffs crowned by Anna’s unique, war cry vocals.

League Of Distortion on “My Revenge”: “This 2nd song goes out to everyone who can relate to the first lines. We’ve taken too much, but we are not passive anymore. Don’t drown in darkness, be as bright and as different as you can be and set fire to the sun.”

Watch the official video for “My Revenge” below.

A new force, League Of Distortion unite to defeat the shadows cast upon the music scene with their fresh sound and style. Back in 2017, Anna Brunner celebrated remarkable international success with her symphonic metal band Exit Eden, and now, has teamed up with notorious guitarist Jim Müller of renowned heavy metal band Kissin’ Dynamite. Together, they’ve formed one of the hottest new modern metal bands of the year, combining their signature sounds to create a powerful soundscape. Now, they are ready to fight the darkness yet again with their 2022 full-length, self-titled debut album, League Of Distortion.

Lifting the dark veil of stagnation caused by the pandemic, League Of Distortion introduce a new sound that resonates with the uncertainty of this period. “Wolf or Lamb” - the addictive first stand-alone single that introduced the band as a force to be reckoned with - ignites the fire of the full album. “Rebel By Choice” and “The Bitter End” show the band’s burning passion and dedication to the genre, while “My Revenge” convinces with a catchy hook and bashing guitar riffs. The elemental force of Anna “Ace” Brunner’s distorted, powerful voice merged with chunky riffs played by Jim “Arro” Müller, steady and strong beats delivered by Tino “Aeon” Calmbach and edgy bass by Felix “Ax” Rehmann unifies them, forming a strong blast of an album that cannot be missed. League Of Distortion showcase the individual musical expertise of its members without ever becoming stagnant or pretentious - unabashedly distorting the order and launching a new age of metal. Songs like “I’m A Bitch” and “It Hurts So Good” abandon all rules, while catchy hooks like in “L.O.D.” mark anthems to claim their new reign. With songs like “Solitary Confinement” and “Sin”, the band shows their lyrical depth by turning their sadness into a powerful war cry, providing expressive pieces and hymns for the lost.

League Of Distortion convince with classic pieces featuring strong instrumentals, on-the-nose lyrics and energetic vocals, proving their penchant to stand out from the pack. They’ve transformed their frustration into a musical statement beyond comparison. With “Do You Really Think I Fucking Care”, the band lands the final punch of the album to make the message clear: League Of Distortion are here to set the scene ablaze.

The band on their debut album: "With this debut album, we lay the cornerstone of League Of Distortion. Processing the cruel and capricious reality, with straight-forward, provocative and very personal topics, we are distorting perspective and creating tremendously powerful music. League Of Distortion is here to stay and we welcome you to be a part of this from the very beginning."

League Of Distortion will be available in the following formats:

- Digisleeve

- 1 LP Gatefold

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Wolf Or Lamb"

"My Revenge"

"It Hurts So Good" (feat. Annisokay)

"L.O.D."

"I'm A Bitch"

"Rebel By Choice"

"Solitary Confinement"

"SIN"

"The Bitter End"

"Do You Really Think I Fuckin' Care"

"My Revenge" video:

"Wolf Or Lamb" video:

League Of Distortion are:

Anna Brunner - Vocals

Jim Müller - Guitar

Felix Rehmann - Bass

Tino Calmbach – Drums

(Photo - Timo Ehlert)