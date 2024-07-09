LEATHERWOLF Debut "Nobody" Music Video

Orange County, CA-based classic metal band, Leatherwolf, have released a video for "Nobody", a track from their 2022 album, Kill The Hunted.

Says the band: "Today is the day! ⚡ Here's the full 'Nobody' video we've been promising you. Hope you all dig it and share the heck out of it so we can reach as many metalheads out there as possible. Rawk!" 🎸🎸🎸

The clip, directed by Èric Boadella, can be found below.

Kill The Hunted tracklisting:

"Hit The Dirt"

"Nobody"

"Kill The Hunted"

"Only The Wicked"

"Madhouse"

"Medusa"

"The Henchman"

"(Evil) Empires Fall"

"Road Rage"

"Lights Out Agan"

"Enslaved"

"Nobody" video:

"Only The Wicked" video:

Leatherwolf issued a limited edition double vinyl version of Kill The Hunted, including a bonus track remake of their 1989 Street Ready classic, "Thunder". Retitled "Thunder (MMXXII)", the song features a lead guitar special guest appearance by Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Iconic, Trans-Siberian Orchestra). Copies are available on the band's Big Cartel store, here.