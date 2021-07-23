LEAVES' EYES Debut "Blazing Waters" Live Video From Upcoming Release The Last Viking - Midsummer Edition
July 23, 2021, 15 minutes ago
On September 17, the The Last Viking - Midsummer Edition 3 CD + BluRay will be released including tons of bonus material. It will feature the documentary "Viking Spirit", now available as BluRay, plus bonus material in a bundle with The Last Viking. One new chapter, Viking Weapons, about weaponry and weapon expertise of the Viking age added to the documentary. Now also with subtitles in French, Spanish, German and English.
Get the The Last Viking - Midsummer Edition released exclusively in a digipak set with the original album, the instrumentals and the soundtrack to the documentary, and the documentary, on Blu-Ray here. Watch the video for "Blazing Waters" below.
Tracklist:
BluRay "Viking Spirit" Documentary (Playing time over 100 minutes)
Viking Lifestyle
Living History
Vikings Of The World
Alex The Viking
Norse Mythology & Music
Viking Family
Fighting Styles
Værjaborg Training
Weststorm Training
Northstorm Training
Ulflag Warhost
Viking Events
Slawentage
Wikingertage
Wolin
Hikg
Viking Workshop
Viking Art
Leaves' Eyes Viking Crew
Viking Weapons (Bonus Chapter)
Videoclips:
"Chain Of The Golden Horn"
"Dark Love Empress"
"War Of Kings"
"Blazing Waters" (Bonus)
CD1 - The Last Viking (Original album)
"Death Of A King"
"Chain Of The Golden Horn"
"Dark Love Empress"
"Serpents And Dragons"
"Black Butterfly" (feat. Clémentine Delauney)
"War Of Kings"
"For Victory"
"Two Kings One Realm"
"Flames In The Sky"
"Serkland"
"Varangians"
"Night Of The Ravens"
"The Last Viking"
"Break Into The Sky Of Aeon"
CD 2 - The Last Viking (Instrumentals)
"Death Of A King"
"Chain Of The Golden Horn"
"Dark Love Empress"
"Serpents And Dragons"
"Black Butterfly" (feat. Clémentine Delauney)
"War Of Kings"
"For Victory"
"Two Kings One Realm"
"Flames In The Sky"
"Serkland"
"Varangians"
"Night Of The Ravens"
"The Last Viking"
"Break Into The Sky Of Aeon"
CD 3 - Viking Spirit Soundtrack
"Await Orre's Storm"
"Galeids Of The Væringjar"
"Dread Hand's Fame"
"Into The Depths Of Hell"
"Chain Of The Golden Horn" (Soundtrack Version)
"Land Of The Rus"
"The Golden Secret"
"Past Wide Plains"
"Death Of A King" (Soundtrack Version)
"Blazing Waters" (2020 Version)