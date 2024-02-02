LEAVES' EYES Debut Official Music Video For New Song "Who Wants To Live Forever"

Symphonic metal vikings, Leaves' Eyes, have released a video for "Who Wants To Live Forever", a track from their upcoming new album, Myths Of Fate, out March 22 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new video below:

Four years after bringing The Last Viking to Valhalla with their previous opus, Leaves' Eyes resurrect with Myths Of Fate to celebrate their 20th year of existence. With their ninth studio album under their belt, the Germany-based act consolidates their leading position in the symphonic metal universe. Powerful, epic and impressive - Leaves' Eyes once again merge traditional metal genres by fusing elements of folk, gothic, and classical music into a captivating sonic masterpiece.

With Myths Of Fate, the band once again set sails for new winds that definitely blow from the harsh shallows of the symphonic metal genre. The fantastic world of legends from Norse and Eastern European mythology is the setting for monumental entertainment. “The early Middle Ages were a fascinating time of change. Some of these innovations have left their mark around the globe and continue to impact our modern world”, tells band mastermind and singer Alex Krull.

In support of Leaves' Eyes' forthcoming opus, the band produced a total of five music videos with Mastersound Entertainment. Filmed on impressive locations in Iceland, Germany and Poland, they bring the myths captivatingly to the screen. Magic creatures, great battles and enchanting warrior queens come to live!

Myths Of Fate tracklisting:

"Forged By Fire"

"Realm Of Dark Waves"

"Who Wants To Live Forever"

"Hammer Of The Gods"

"In Eternity"

"Fear The Serpent"

"Goddess Of The Night"

"Sons Of Triglav"

"Elder Spirit"

"Einherjar"

"Sail With The Dead"

“Realm Of Dark Waves” video:

"Forged By Fire" video:

Upcoming Leaves' Eyes tour dates are listed below.

March

14 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

15 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

16 - London, UK - The Dome

17 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

19 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

20 - Solothurn, Czech Republic - Kofmehl

21 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

23 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Darmstadt, Germany - Centralstation

27 - München, Germany - Backstage

29 - Madrid, Spain - Moby Dick

30 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

April

1 - Barcelona, Spain - La Nau

2 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Analog Music Club

5 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Joy Station Club

6 - Bucharest, Romania - Fabrica

7 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

8 - Krakau, Poland - Kamienna 12

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

10 - Gdansk, Poland - Drizzly Grizzly

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

13 - Berlin, Germany - Orwohaus

Leaves' Eyes is:

Elina Siirala - Vocals

Alexander Krull - Vocals

Micki Richter - Guitar

Luc Gebhardt - Guitar

Joris Nijenhuis - Drums