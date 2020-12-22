LEAVES' EYES - The Last Viking European Tour Dates Announced For October / November 2021

December 22, 2020, an hour ago

Leaves' Eyes have announced their tour plans for 2021; the live dates will take place in fall. See the full schedule below. Temperance and Catalyst Crime have been confirmed as support.

October
27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal
29 - München, Germany -, Backstage
30 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle
31 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

November
2 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
3 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
4 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44
5 - Weert, Netherlands - De Bosuil
6 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Brainstorm Festival
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann Club
10 - Pratteln, Germany - Z7
12 - Aarschot, Switzerland - De Klinker
13 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest
14 - Zaandam, Belgium - Podium de Flux
16 - Prag Nová, Czech Republic - Chmelnice
17 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport
18 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
19 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

Leaves' Eyes latest album, The Last Viking, is available via AFM Records, and can be ordered here.

The Last Viking tracklisting:

"Death Of A King"
"Chain Of The Golden Horn"
"Dark Love Empress"
"Serpents And Dragons"
"Black Butterfly" (feat. Clémentine Delauney)
"War Of Kings"
"For Victory"
"Two Kings One Realm"
"Flames In The Sky"
"Serkland"
"Varangians"
"Night Of The Ravens"
"The Last Viking"
"Break Into The Sky Of Aeon"

"War Of Kings" video:

"Chain Of The Golden Horn" video:

"Dark Love Empress" video:

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)



