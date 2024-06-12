LED ZEPPELIN - Altitude Film Sales Secures International Sales For "Becoming Led Zeppelin" Documentary

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Altitude Film Sales has secured international sales on documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin, the first officially sanctioned film on the iconic group.

New deals have been inked for Japan (Tohokushinsha), Australia and New Zealand (Madman Entertainment), Scandinavia and the Baltics (NonStop Entertainment), Czech & Slovak Republics (Cinemart) and Former-Yugoslavia (MCF).

Sony Pictures Classics recently acquired Bernard MacMahon’s hybrid docu-concert film for multiple territories including North America.

Powered by “never-before-seen footage”, performances and music, the film explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical and personal origin story.

Pic is directed by Bernard MacMahon (American Epic) and written by MacMahon and producer Allison McGourty. It is produced by Paradise Pictures in association with Big Beach alongside executive producers Michael Clark, Alex Turtletaub, Duke Erikson, Cynthia Heusing, David Kistenbroker, Simon Moran, and Ged Doherty. Editing is by Dan Gitlin, re-recording mix is by Nick Bergh, and sound restoration is by Peter Henderson.

