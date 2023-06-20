LED ZEPPELIN Bass Legend JOHN PAUL JONES' Former Mansion Listed For $12.5 Million

Showbiz Cheat Sheet is reporting that Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones’ former mansion is on the market for £9.75 million (about $12.5 million USD). The sprawling 5.75 acres of land houses an eight-bedroom, six-bathroom home named Old Rectory. The home is in Dittisham, Dartmouth, Devon, an oceanside community 200 miles from London.

According to the listing of the property, Old Rectory was built back in 1760. Today, it is a “beautifully proportioned and elegant house” that has been “imaginatively refurbished to create a comfortable family home.”

Jones’ former home boasts soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, and a seamless layout that enhances the overall flow. Abundant natural light floods the interior through numerous expansive sash windows, offering breathtaking vistas of the picturesque River Dart and the countryside that surrounds it.

From the kitchen/breakfast room, French doors open to a sun terrace that overlooks the swimming pool.

