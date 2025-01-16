LED ZEPPELIN Classic Was Written As A Joke, But Fans Took It Seriously And Made Them Rock Gods; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"1971 was a game-changing year in music history - a period when creativity exploded across genres, legendary albums dropped left and right, and artists redefined the sound of a new generation. Many refer to ’71 as the most pivotal and exciting of the rock era, and I wholeheartedly agree, tt’s top 3 easy. So I’m doing the impossible… I’m counting down the Top 10 songs from this emblematic year. All 10 of these songs are legendary including Marvin Gaye's revolutionary song 'What's Going On', which was written on a golf course by some drinking buddies. Another, 'Joy To The World' was written for a kid’s cartoon that never got off the ground so a band made it one of the biggest rock songs ever... and 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' that came from the songwriter misreading a road sign, and yet another by Led Zeppelin that was written as a joke but the fans took it very seriously and made them rock gods because of it. It's all coming up on Professor of Rock!"