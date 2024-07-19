LED ZEPPELIN – How Previously Unseen Footage Of Vienna 1973 Surfaced, “I Was Able To Simply Carry My Camera Into The Stadthalle”

"It's very nice to be here in Vienna, you've even got some good groupies," says Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant on stage in Vienna, Austria on March 16, 1973.

The following previously unseen Super 8 film footage, courtesy of Mead Eblan and LedZepFilm, is something of a holy grail... the now earliest known footage from 1973 of Led Zeppelin's legendary show at the Stadthalle in Vienna.

Eblan spoke to LedZepNews about the footage and how he filmed the band.

Eblan: “I was able to simply carry my camera into the Stadthalle with its carrying case. Back then, there really wasn’t any security checking bags etc, and bringing cameras into shows wasn’t really a thing.

The film was Kodak Ektachrome, and the camera was a Sankyo CM400 Super 8. Which I still have and still works. No software to keep updated. Analog Days (sigh)”

On his memories of the show:

“Led Zeppelin was already hugely popular in Europe and the show was packed. Electronic music was already becoming mainstream there, but hard bluesy rock was then #1, which Led Zeppelin personified.

“I was with friends but would often ‘play gypsy’ and wander off alone to get closer to the stage and capture images. Guitar was my passion, so I fixated on the guitar playing, chords, style. Hence, mostly oblivious to the crowd. After returning to the USA to go to college in DC area, I got my first job. The first thing I bought with money saved was a Gibson SG.”

Catch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on the second leg of their North American tour beginning August 8th in Missoula, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater.

The Can’t Let Go Tour will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band bring spellbinding vocal performances and uncanny arrangements to amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues from coast to coast. Tickets and more information at plantkrauss.com.

Can’t Let Go Tour 2024:

August

8 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

9 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival!

13 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

16 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

17 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

19 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

21 - Murphy's, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre*

22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater*

24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater*

26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater*

28 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

31 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater*

September

1 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

* with JD McPherson