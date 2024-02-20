LED ZEPPELIN Manager PETER GRANT's Ferrari 246 Dino Hits The Auction Block; Photo Gallery

A 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS bought directly from the dealership by Led Zeppelin's long-time manager, Peter Grant, is heading to auction.

A portly man for much of his life with a trademark bushy beard and stern demeanour, it's possible that Led Zeppelin never reached the heights of superstardom without Peter Grant's assistance, reports autoevolution. As the man who shrewdly negotiated the band's first big contract with Atlantic Records, it makes sense that Led Zeppelin's man behind the leading man spent his new-found fortune on a car unlike almost any other in Great Britain at the time. With only 235 examples built in right-hand drive for the UK domestic market, this 246 Dino is as rare of a vehicle as could be purchased in Britain during the period.

With a 2.4-liter Dino-series V6 under the hood, the engine in this 246 Dino isn't a fire-breathing monster of a machine the way we've expected modern Ferrari motors to be. Then again, the same engine was used in the Lancia Stratos rally car and the Fiat Dino 2400 sports coupe, so it'd be unfair to say this engine was a 60s Italian equivalent to a Honda Accord engine. But although the Dino engine is often a point of mockery at times, the body around the engine is the equal but polar opposite.

Estimates by experts peg the final selling price of this timeless classic Ferrari to be anywhere between £275,000 and £350,000 via the Car & Classic auction network.

