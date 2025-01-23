LED ZEPPELIN - New Record Collector Cover Story Marks 50th Anniversary Of Physical Graffiti

Led Zeppelin are the cover stars of the new issue of Britain’s leading vinyl, collectables and memorabilia magazine, Record Collector.

Description: This month, there are two cover stars, and they’re quite unconnected, unless you count the fact that they’re both brilliant: Led Zeppelin and XTC. The Zep feature catches the rock behemoths as they work on their colossal double-LP, Physical Graffiti. Zep author Dave Lewis examines the making of the album and remembers the day he bought it in February 1975. We present a double-page spread of PG memorabilia while Nick Anderson compiles a PG discography and David Stubbs assesses the LP’s sonic impact today.

The XTC feature, meanwhile, finds three members of the band routinely described as The Post-Punk Beatles talking in-depth to RC about their incredible run of albums from 1978’s White Music and Go 2 through Drums And Wires, Black Sea, English Settlement to 1986’s Skylarking and beyond. Elsewhere, we meet Brit-reggae/dub pioneer, Dennis Bovell MBE, and half of 80s baroque pop duo, Shelleyan Orphan, and we run down the 45 best 45s ever made by Sheffield pop groups/singers.

Find out more about the new issue of Record Collector here.