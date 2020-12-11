LED ZEPPELIN Pinball Machine Coming Soon; Teaser Video

Stern Pinball will soon release a Led Zeppelin pinball machine. Although details are yet to be released, Stern has uploaded the teaser video below, simply stating, "Rocking soon!"

Reel Art Press has announced the new book, Led Zeppelin Vinyl: The Essential Collection By Ross Halfin, to be released on April 17. All pre-orders placed before April 17 will be signed by Ross Halfin. Pre-order here.

“Collecting vinyl is an addiction. Nothing beats listening to vinyl and pouring over the cover art and inner sleeve. The first album that I ever bought was Led Zeppelin II when I was 13. I have at least 40 different versions of it now.” - Ross Halfin

Led Zeppelin released only eight studio albums and no singles over the course of their 12-year career, but to date there are more than 1,000 singles and 2,000 LPs in the market.

This definitive volume illustrates in full colour some of the rarest and most interesting vinyl releases, including one-of-a-kind rarities, bizarre regional variations, official albums and historic recordings of legendary concerts, sometimes featuring handmade artwork or colored vinyl. All the vinyl, labels and covers have been documented by photographer Ross Halfin in superb detail and are annotated with details of their release. A labour of love, Led Zeppelin Vinyl is a must-have for fans of the group as well as for any vinyl enthusiast.

Ross Halfin is one of the best-known photographers in the world and has been working in the music industry since 1976. He has a record collection almost as extensive as his photo archive.

- 300+ illustrations

- 180pp; Hardback; 300 x 300 mm / 12 x 12 in.

- ISBN: 978-1-909526-80-8