LED ZEPPELIN, QUEEN Photographer NEAL PRESTON Featured In Exclusive "Shot Talk" Video Interview - "Freddie Mercury’s Favorite Thing In The World Was Being Freddie Mercury!"

Rock and Roll Gallery celebrates its 25th anniversary this year by today (January 8) debuting an exclusive interview with photographer Neal Preston, one of the most renowned and celebrated figures in the history of rock 'n' roll photography.

In this candid conversation, available via the platform’s “Shot Talk” YouTube channel, Preston dives into his remarkable career, from his early days in New York to becoming the official photographer for legends like Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, and many others. Watch below.

Titled “A Portrait of Neal Preston,” this rare 40-minute-plus interview offers fans and photography enthusiasts an unprecedented look behind the scenes of rock’s most iconic moments. Preston shares never-before-heard anecdotes, insights into his creative process, and reflections on the evolution of music photography. Viewers will also be treated to never-before-seen images that highlight the electrifying energy of some of the greatest superstars in rock history.

Throughout his illustrious career, Preston has had unparalleled access to the biggest names in music, capturing everything from intimate backstage moments to legendary live performances. His images have come to define rock and roll itself, and now, through this exclusive interview, fans can hear firsthand about his journey.

"We are honored to present this exclusive interview with Neal Preston, whose work has immortalized some of the most defining moments in music history," said Chris Vranian, founder of Rock and Roll Gallery. "Via his engaging storytelling, this interview reveals the incredible depth of Preston’s career, from the 70s heyday to today."

Recalls Preston about how he got to work with Led Zeppelin in 1975: “I was asked, do you still want that job with Led Zeppelin, I said yeah, and he (Danny Goldberg) said ‘get ready to go to Chicago!’ The Rolling Stones got all the press…meanwhile Led Zeppelin is eating The Rolling Stones for lunch every day… saw them both in 75 and Rolling Stones were nothing compared to Led Zeppelin.”

How to be a photographer on the road? “There was no instruction manual on how to deal with this job,” explains Preston. “Don’t act like you’re in the band because you are not. If you act like you’re in the band, the thing slipped under your door is a one-way ticket home - it ain’t going to be the room list for tomorrow.”

Looking back at his work with Queen - especially their 1985 “Live Aid” performance - Preston says: “I’m up there with Queen…and I didn’t know it was going to be the most famous 25-minute gig in history!” He adds: “Freddie Mercury’s favorite thing in the world was being Freddie Mercury!”

Rock and Roll Gallery is a one-stop online photographic wonderland for classic rock lovers, offering a treasure trove of iconic images and limited-edition prints. With the tagline “What Music Looked Like,” Rock and Roll Gallery brings together the best in music and photography, providing a visual celebration of rock’s history. Vranian calls it a place where “the History Channel meets the Biography Channel at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Rock and Roll Gallery has also announced a contest in which one lucky entrant will win an 11 x 14 Neal Preston Queen print valued at $800.00. By “liking” and subscribing to the “Shot Talk” YouTube channel, participants can enter the contest and indicate in the comments section what their favorite Preston photo is and why. Neal will choose the winner based on what he thinks is the best response. The winner will be picked next month, on February 14, and will be notified by email from “Shot Talk.”

Rock and Roll Gallery is an online platform dedicated to celebrating the history of rock through photography. Curated by Chris Vranian, the gallery offers a wide selection of limited-edition prints, each capturing moments that define the sound and spirit of rock 'n' roll.

“Shot Talk” is a leading platform that brings together photography enthusiasts, music lovers, and creatives for insightful interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and exclusive content. The platform is dedicated to celebrating the art of photography and the culture of music through the lens of legendary photographers and their iconic images.