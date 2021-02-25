LED ZEPPELIN - Revised And Expanded Edition Of "Evenings With Led Zeppelin: The Complete Concert Chronicle" Book To Arrive In September

Omnibus Press has set September 9 as the release date for Evenings With Led Zeppelin: The Complete Concert Chronicle (Revised and Expanded Edition) by Dave Lewis and Mike Tremaglio.

Originally released in n September 2018, Evenings With Led Zeppelin chronicles the 500-plus appearances Led Zeppelin made throughout their career.

From their earliest gig in a Denmark school gymnasium on September 7, 1968, through to the last gig that Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones ever performed with John Bonham, in Berlin on July 7, 1980, this is the Led Zeppelin story told from where their legend was forged - on stage.

mpeccably researched by Dave Lewis and Mike Tremaglio, Evenings With Led Zeppelin traces the group’s rapid ascent from playing to a few hundred at London’s Marquee Club to selling out the 20,000 capacity Madison Square Garden in New York - all in a mere 18 months.

Illustrated throughout with rarely seen concert adverts, posters, venue images, ticket stubs and photos, this is Led Zeppelin as never chronicled before - now in a fully revised, updated and expanded edition.

This 624-page hardback edition can be pre-ordered here.