LED ZEPPELIN Singer ROBERT PLANT's Royalty Payments Released

Celebrity Access is reporting that newly published accounts reveal that Robert Plant received £7 million in dividends from two of his UK music publishing companies in the financial year ending March 31, 2024. These businesses, Sons Of Einion and Trolcharm, are used by Plant to manage his music career and receive income from album sales.

According to accounts filed on December 17, Plant received £4 million from Sons Of Einion and £3 million from Trolcharm during the period. Based on previous filings, this is the first time either business has paid dividends. While Plant isn’t directly named as the recipient, both companies list the payments made to “the director,” a role he shares with his children, Logan, Jesse Lee (Jordan), and Carmen Jones.

Piece of Magic Entertainment and Sony Pictures Classics have partnered to announce that Becoming Led Zeppelin will be released in European cinemas in February.

Becoming Led Zeppelin explores the origins of this iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds. Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

Fans of the iconic band will be able to see the documentary from February 26 in France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and February 27 in The Netherlands. Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia will also release in February, with exact dates to follow.

The hybrid docu-concert film also unveils a huge amount of rare and unseen Led Zeppelin performance footage. The result is a visceral musical experience that will transport audiences into the concert halls of Led Zeppelin’s earliest tours, accompanied by intimate, exclusive commentary from the famously private band.

The exciting documentary will also be available in IMAX in certain territories. Director Bernard MacMahon said: “The cinematic power of IMAX paired with the film’s authentic sound creates an immersive and transportive viewing experience letting audiences feel like they are there, in the venues with the band.”

Becoming Led Zeppelin is a movie that almost didn’t come to fruition – the filmmakers were up against epic challenges, including the fact that hardly any footage from the band's early period existed. MacMahon and McGourty embarked on a global detective search for material to illustrate the band’s story.

“We spent five years flying back and forth across the Atlantic scouring attics and basements in pursuit of rare and unseen film footage, photographs and music recordings,” writer/producer Allison McGourty said. “Then we transferred each piece of media with custom techniques, so that in IMAX, these 55-year-old clips and music would look and sound like they came out of the lab yesterday.”

Becoming Led Zeppelin is directed by the award-winning, Emmy® and BAFTA® nominated Bernard MacMahon (American Epic), and written by MacMahon and BAFTA® nominated producer Allison McGourty. It is produced by McGourty and Paradise Pictures in association with Big Beach, alongside executive producers Michael B Clark, Alex Turtletaub, Cynthia Heusing, David Kistenbroker, Duke Erikson, Simon Moran, and Ged Doherty. Editing is by Dan Gitlin, sound supervision is by Nick Bergh, sound restoration is by Grammy® Award winner Peter Henderson, with archival research from Kate Griffiths and Rich Remsberg.