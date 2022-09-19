LEE AARON / CONEY HATCH Guitarist SEAN KELLY Inducted Into North Bay Musicians & Entertainers Hall Of Recognition

Congratulations to guitarist Sean Kelly (Lee Aaron, Coney Hatch, Crash Kelly), who was inducted into the North Bay Musicians & Entertainers Hall Of Recognition. The Hall is dedicated to honouring the history and legacy of local entertainers who have made significant contributions to North Bay and area arts & culture.

The Induction Gala took place on Friday, September 16 that The Grande Event Centre.

Kelly has shared the following message:

"It was such an honour to be inducted into the North Bay Hall Musicians and Entertainers Hall of Recognition last night, and an extra special honour to take my beautiful mother Mary as my date! Wonderful to connect with old friends and spend time in this vibrant artistic community! I played a Crash Kelly song for the first time live in many years, and it definitely has me excited for what’s coming in the future! Thanks to Ted Chase and to all for an unforgettable evening!

Thank you to everyone for the overwhelming outpouring of kind words. I really do love and appreciate you all! I want to acknowledge my friend Michelle Davison for putting me forth for nomination. Thank you so much, Michelle!"

Inductees:

Mark Allen - keyboardist, composer, music director, vocal director

Ione Barre - actor, director, Gateway Theatre Guild pioneer

Eric Bedard - award-winning and renowned “Magician to the Stars”

Shirantha Beddage - jazz saxophonist, composer, Juno nominee

Hali Carlson - Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre pioneer, long-time producer

Peter Cliche - singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, recording artist

Norm Critchley - violinist/concertmaster, North Bay Symphony founder

Dave Johnson - guitarist, band leader, singer/songwriter

Sean Kelly - rock/classical guitarist, recording artist, singer, music educator

Mary Kennedy - lead singer, actor, multi-instrumentalist

Moe McGuinty - guitarist, singer/songwriter, long-time solo performer

Shawn Sasyniuk - drummer/percussionist, guitarist, singer/songwriter