LEFT TO DIE Feat. Classic DEATH Members Announce US Tour; SKELETAL REMAINS And MORTUOUS To Support
May 3, 2022, 6 minutes ago
Left To Die, the Florida-based death metal act featuring former Death members Terry Butler (bass) and Rick Rozz (guitar), have announced their first US tour, to take place this July.
Butler and Rozz have teamed up with Gruesome members Matt Harvey (guitar, vocals of Exhumed, etc) and Gus Rios (drums, ex-Malevolent Creation) to perform their classic album Leprosy in its entirety, along with cuts from the Death debut, Scream Bloody Gore.
Butler had this to say about the upcoming tour: “It’s such an honor to be playing Leprosy after all these years. It’s been 30+ years since Rick and myself have rocked these tunes together and Matt and Gus are the perfect dudes to join us on this journey - huge Death fans and killer musicians.”
Rozz added: “Old-school Death fans - prepare yourselves for total brutality! Thanks to Terry, Matt and Gus for making this happen.”
Tour dates:
July
7 - Orlando, FL - the Haven
8 - Miami, FL - Gramps
9 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug
10 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs
13 - Boston, MA - Middle East downstairs
14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
15 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel
16 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
17 - Cleveland, OH - No Class
19 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
20 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
22 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
23 - Madison, WI - The Crucible
24 - Des Moines, IA - Leftys
25 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
27 - Dallas, TX - Amplified (inside)
28 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
30 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
31 - Laredo, TX - The Cold Brew