LEFT TO DIE Feat. Classic DEATH Members Announce US Tour; SKELETAL REMAINS And MORTUOUS To Support

Left To Die, the Florida-based death metal act featuring former Death members Terry Butler (bass) and Rick Rozz (guitar), have announced their first US tour, to take place this July.

Butler and Rozz have teamed up with Gruesome members Matt Harvey (guitar, vocals of Exhumed, etc) and Gus Rios (drums, ex-Malevolent Creation) to perform their classic album Leprosy in its entirety, along with cuts from the Death debut, Scream Bloody Gore.

Butler had this to say about the upcoming tour: “It’s such an honor to be playing Leprosy after all these years. It’s been 30+ years since Rick and myself have rocked these tunes together and Matt and Gus are the perfect dudes to join us on this journey - huge Death fans and killer musicians.”

Rozz added: “Old-school Death fans - prepare yourselves for total brutality! Thanks to Terry, Matt and Gus for making this happen.”

Tour dates:

July

7 - Orlando, FL - the Haven

8 - Miami, FL - Gramps

9 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug

10 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs

13 - Boston, MA - Middle East downstairs

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

16 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

17 - Cleveland, OH - No Class

19 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

20 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

22 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

23 - Madison, WI - The Crucible

24 - Des Moines, IA - Leftys

25 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

27 - Dallas, TX - Amplified (inside)

28 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

30 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

31 - Laredo, TX - The Cold Brew