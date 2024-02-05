Legendary BOLT THROWER Drummer ANDY WHALE To Appear At "Foodinati LIVE!" Event In Birmingham, An Unforgettable Night Of Music, Food, And Charity

DC Sound Attack is proud to announce the much-anticipated event, Foodinati LIVE!, set to take place on Saturday, April 20, at the Devil's Dog in Birmingham. Inspired by the popular YouTube show Foodinati UK, the event promises a unique fusion of culinary delights, live music, and captivating conversations with special guests from the Birmingham heavy music scene.

Conceived by the visionary collaboration of DC Sound Attack's CEO, Dan Carter, and Foodinati owner / presenter, George Miller, the brainchild of these two passionate individuals is set to materialize into a spectacular event. Driven by their shared eagerness to unite the community, breathe life into the beloved YouTube show on a live stage, and revel in the essence of heavy music, this special occasion promises an extraordinary experience for attendees.

The evening will feature exclusive appearances by renowned figures, including the legendary Bolt Thrower / Deathcollector drummer, Andy Whale, and fast rising Telford metalcore band Recall The Remains. Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the stories of these musical icons, exploring their careers while savouring a variety of delectable dishes from the world of spices.

Adding to the excitement, the stage will come alive with acoustic performances by the alluring progressive metallers Netherhall, Birmingham rockers Straight For The Sun, and nu metallers Nameless. The combination of diverse musical genres ensures a night that caters to every taste, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

In the spirit of giving back to the community, all profits from Foodinati LIVE! will go towards the charity Metal For Good. Attendees will not only enjoy an evening of entertainment but also contribute to a noble cause, supporting initiatives that make a positive impact on the metal community.

To make the event even more exciting, there will be giveaways throughout the night, featuring festival tickets, memorabilia, and much more. Attendees can participate in the raffle and stand a chance to win while supporting Metal For Good's charitable endeavours.

Foodinati LIVE! is set to be a celebration of music, food, and goodwill, bringing together the local community for an unforgettable night. Save the date, mark your calendars, and join us on Saturday, April 20, at the Devil's Dog in Birmingham for an experience like no other.

Get tickets here.