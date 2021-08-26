Legendary ENTOMBED Singer L-G PETROV's Tombstone Revealed; Photo

On March 7, 2021, legendary Entombed singer Lars-Göran “L-G” Petrov (Firespawn, Entombed A.D., Morbid) passed away at the age of 49 after suffering from incurable bile duct cancer.

Firespawn have announced that L-G's tombstone is now in place.

A message states: "L-G's stone is finally in place. It’s an absolutely beautiful stone, it couldn’t be any more perfect. Big thanks to Mogge Ekstrand and Anders Jansson for arranging this beautiful stone for all of us to visit ❤️ Those two boys deserve all the love and respect for everything they’ve done during L-G's last time in life and also after his passing. All Hail to you buddies! Rest In Peace L-G." ❤️

