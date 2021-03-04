Legendary Metal Venue SAINT VITUS BAR Signs Exclusively With DICE

Music discovery & ticketing platform Dice will be offering fans a lot more metal, hardcore and punk on its app with their newly announced partnership with infamous bar, Saint Vitus. Dice will digitally ticket all concerts at the legendary rock hall located in the heart of Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Despite its intimate setting, Saint Vitus has gained an unparalleled reputation for putting on some of the world’s most boisterous and best rock, metal, punk and hardcore shows over the last decade. Labeled one of the top heavy venues in the world, notable artists like Hot Water Music, Megadeth, Iron Age, Thursday, Face To Face, Sun O))), Blink 182, Cro Mags and so many more have graced the Saint Vitus stage in front of jam-packed crowds.

Dice will help fans gain speedy access to secure and authentic digital tickets to see their favorite artists performing at Saint Vitus. By locking tickets to smartphones, Dice eliminates scalpers and ensures fair prices. Beyond its upfront pricing, Dice’s fan-friendly model also recommends personalized events with its ‘Discover’ feature, and offers a waitlist to popular concert tickets that might have sold out the first time around.

David Castillo, Co-Owner of Saint Vitus, said: “We are really excited for the Dice era here at Saint Vitus Bar. Between their superior tech, forward thinking business strategy, and unwavering commitment to live music, we are excited to emerge with a better experience for heavy music fans! Viva Dice!”

“We’re huge fans of Saint Vitus here at Dice. In just over a decade, this inconspicuous bar in Greenpoint has put on some of the biggest punk, metal and hardcore shows ever.” said Russ Tannen, Chief Revenue Officer of Dice. “Saint Vitus is as genuine and authentic as you’ll get in a music venue - and that’s why fans love it so much. We can’t wait to bring their epic line-up of shows to even more fans once we can go out again.”