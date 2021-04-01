Legendary Songwriter DESMOND CHILD - "PAUL STANLEY Opened The Door... I Owe Him Everything"

Desmond Child, the incredible songwriter and producer behind dozens of Billboard hits including Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer", Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself For Loving You", Aerosmith's "Dude Looks Like A Lady", Alice Cooper's "Poison", and many more, was recently featured on In The Hot Seat With Larry LeBlanc for Celebrity Access. An excerpt from that interview reads as follows:

KISS, Bon Jovi, and Aerosmith were among the pioneering rock bands to use outside songwriters. Starting with “I Was Made For Lovin’ You”, you have written over 20 songs with Paul Stanley, and none with Gene Simmons.

"In the world of KISS, Paul has his people and Gene has his people. That is cool. I have been so privileged to have Paul as a friend and mentor, and a fantastic collaborator. Paul, in giving me the opportunity to co-write 'I Was Made For Lovin’ You', opened the door for my entire career. I owe him everything."

You met Paul while Desmond Child and Rouge were regulars at the New York underground club Trax on 72nd Street. Then he asked you to write a song with him for KISS.

"We wrote a song together with David Landau–Jon Landau’s brother who was one of our guitarists—called 'The Fight'. So, then Paul said, 'Why don’t you come to one of our rehearsals?' So, I went to SIR Studios and there was the whole KISS set-up. And there was Gene and the other guys, and when they all split, it was just me and Paul sitting at the piano. We started writing the song that became 'I Was Made For Loving You'."

"We (Desmond Child and Rouge) just had our first hit called 'Our Love Is Insane', which was a rock sounding disco song. I then convinced Paul to do a rock song over a disco beat with 'I Was Made For Lovin’ You'."

You’ve described “Livin’ On A Prayer”, co-written with Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, as the “centerpiece of your career.” Certainly, it one of the great anthems in rock history, despite the bass part having a bouncy R&B disco feel.

While KISS and Bon Jovi were touring Europe together, Paul Stanley gave your phone number to Jon who had been knocked out by “Heaven’s On Fire” which you wrote for KISS.

"Well, yeah. Paul suggested to him that he might try writing a song with me. And he did. Not that he wanted me to write for them, but they thought, 'This guy, maybe, can get us some cuts' with other artists that could bring some income into the situation. The very first day we wrote 'You Give Love A Bad Name' which they kept for themselves, and then there was no turning back. And several weeks later we wrote 'Livin’ On A Prayer'."

